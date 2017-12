TYLER – Tyler Police are looking for a Houston man who was reported missing several days ago by his wife. According to KETK, police say they are searching for 37-year-old Alberto Arias-Nunez. His wife says he came to the area to buy a car. The man’s vehicle was discovered in the Waskom area. If you have any information on Arias-Nunez, you’re asked to contact Tyler Police at 903-531-1000.