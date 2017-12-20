Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Oprah Winfrey is one of the stars of the much anticipated 2018 fantasy film A Wrinkle in Time. Director Ava DuVernay says the media mogul and Oscar-nominated actress was perfect to join Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling as three supernatural beings in the movie.

“There’s not even a question if you’re trying to have the all–knowing, wisest lady in the universe, who happens to be one in real life, and you have her phone number,” DuVernay tells TIME.

Winfrey explains she jumped at the chance to star in what she believes will become a modern day classic. “I felt like we were making the new Wizard of Oz for another generation,” she says.

DuVernay says Winfrey represents the uniquely strong female she wanted for the three women who create magic in the movie.

“I wasn’t just casting for actresses,” DuVernay says. “I was casting for leaders — icons. Reese is the hottest producer in town. Oprah’s the most prolific, venerable legend of television and an artist and entrepreneur. And Mindy’s one of the few women running a show with her name, about her… When I think about the three of them together as a unit of celestial beings, it feels right.”

A Wrinkle in Time is adapted from Madeleine L’Engle’s classic 1962 novel. It follows a young girl, her brother, and a friend as they travel through time and space to find their missing father. They’re guided in their journey by Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit and Mrs. Who, played by Winfrey, Witherspoon, and Kaling, respectively.

DuVernay previously cast Winfrey in the Oscar-nominated film Selma.

