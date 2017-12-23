LONGVIEW – A new warehouse is coming to Longview and bringing with it 400 jobs. The Longview Economic Development Corporation signed the deal with the Dollar general Corporation on Friday. The warehouse will be built on a 110-acre site at the Longview North Business Park. DG Distribution of Texas will build a nearly 1 million-square-foot distribution center at the location. DG Distribution of Texas is a division of Dollar General Corp. in Tennessee. It will be the company’s 17th warehouse. Groundbreaking is expected to occur early next month and it should open sometime in 2019.