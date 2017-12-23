NTSB: Amtrak train crew not using personal electronic devices before derailment

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2017 at 8:01 pm

Washington State Police(TACOMA, Wash.) -- Transportation officials investigating the deadly Amtrak train derailment in DuPont, Washington, have released new details about the incident.

After conducting an initial review of the Cascades passenger train's event data recorder and inward and outward-facing cameras, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a statement "the crew was not observed to use any personal electronic devices during the timeframe."

The train engineer was also heard making "a comment regarding an over speed condition" about six seconds before the derailment, according to NTSB, and "it did not appear the engineer placed the brake handle in emergency-braking mode."

The locomotive was traveling at 78 mph before the recording of the speed ended, NTSB said in the statement.

NTSB added the information was preliminary and subject to change as investigators continue to look into what led to the Amtrak train's derailment.

Eighty passengers, five crew members, and one technician were on board Amtrak Cascades passenger train 501 when it derailed Monday on the inaugural run of a new route. At least three people were killed and dozens injured.

