PALESTINE – A second suspect in a Palestine burglary has been arrested. The first arrest occurred shortly after 3:30 Friday morning and police received a report of two suspicious persons in the area of Sunset Road. An officer tried to stop two suspects he found walking in the area. One was able to run away. Arrested was Ronnie Morrison, 22, of Palestine. In his backpack they found items that had been stolen from vehicles on Sunset Road. Morrison is being held in the Anderson County Jail on charges of burglary of a vehicle, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information and theft of firearm. Acting on a tip to Palestine Police from one of its Facebook posts, officers in Fairfield arrested Romello Smith, 22, Palestine, (pictured) on Saturday night. He was taken to the Freestone County Jail.