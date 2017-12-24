Alex Wong/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to attack FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who has come under fire from Republicans alleging bias at the Department of Justice.

Amid reports of McCabe’s retirement, the president tweeted that the official “is racing the clock to retire with full benefits.”

According to a source familiar with the matter, McCabe is expected to retire from the FBI in several months when he is eligible for retirement and can receive pension benefits.

FBI insiders began suggesting to ABC News his retirement would happen after the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, but sources do not view this as an “early retirement” connected to recent scrutiny by House Republicans and President Trump.

Republicans have pointed to Dr. Jill McCabe, McCabe’s wife, in their attacks alleging bias, due to her 2015 Virginia state Senate campaign receiving contributions from a group tied to Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe. Their concerns also follow the Justice Department’s release of anti-Trump text messages from FBI agent Peter Strzok, a veteran agent who was removed from Mueller’s team after the discovery of the messages.

McCabe spent nine hours on Thursday behind closed doors at a joint hearing with members of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight and Government Reform Hearing. This following more than seven hours of closed-door questioning with the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.

Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.), who is a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said this week he has “no professional problem” with the FBI deputy director, but said McCabe should have recused himself from the Hillary Clinton email investigation given his wife’s political campaign.

“It would be probably better if he stepped aside,” he said. “A new director should bring in his own people.”

Democrats at Thursday’s joint hearing described it as a “colossal waste of time.”

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.), who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, defended McCabe’s record and said she thought his interview with the panel “was very informative and very forthcoming.”

“He has not displayed any conduct that would suggest he should be fired,” she said.

