iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Toronto 102, Philadelphia 86 Charlotte 111, Milwaukee 106 Washington 130, Orlando 103 Indiana 123, Brooklyn 119; OT Atlanta 112, Dallas 107 Boston 117, Chicago 92 Memphis 115, L.A. Clippers 112 New Orleans 109, Miami 94 Oklahoma City 103, Utah 89 Denver 96, Golden State 81 Minnesota 115, Phoenix 106 Portland 95, L.A. Lakers 92 San Antonio 108, Sacramento 99 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Boston 3, Detroit 1 N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 2 Edmonton 4, Montreal 1 Anaheim 4, Pittsburgh 0 New Jersey 4, Chicago 1 Tampa Bay 3, Minnesota 0 Florida 1, Ottawa 0 Carolina 4, Buffalo 2 Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1; SO Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2 Colorado 6, Arizona 2 Dallas 4, Nashville 3; SO Vegas 3, Washington 0 San Jose 2, L.A. Kings 0 St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Baltimore 23, Indianapolis 16 Minnesota 16, Green Bay 0 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (5) North Carolina 86 , Ohio St. 72 New Mexico St. 63, (6) Miami 54 UCLA 83, (7) Kentucky 75 (10) West Virginia 86, Fordham 69 (21) Tennessee 79, Wake Forest 60 (23) Seton Hall 74, Manhattan 62 Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard Roundup — 12/23/17

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2017 at 7:44 am

