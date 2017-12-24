(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Toronto 102, Philadelphia 86
Charlotte 111, Milwaukee 106
Washington 130, Orlando 103
Indiana 123, Brooklyn 119; OT
Atlanta 112, Dallas 107
Boston 117, Chicago 92
Memphis 115, L.A. Clippers 112
New Orleans 109, Miami 94
Oklahoma City 103, Utah 89
Denver 96, Golden State 81
Minnesota 115, Phoenix 106
Portland 95, L.A. Lakers 92
San Antonio 108, Sacramento 99
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Boston 3, Detroit 1
N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 2
Edmonton 4, Montreal 1
Anaheim 4, Pittsburgh 0
New Jersey 4, Chicago 1
Tampa Bay 3, Minnesota 0
Florida 1, Ottawa 0
Carolina 4, Buffalo 2
Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1; SO
Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Colorado 6, Arizona 2
Dallas 4, Nashville 3; SO
Vegas 3, Washington 0
San Jose 2, L.A. Kings 0
St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Baltimore 23, Indianapolis 16
Minnesota 16, Green Bay 0
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(5) North Carolina 86 , Ohio St. 72
New Mexico St. 63, (6) Miami 54
UCLA 83, (7) Kentucky 75
(10) West Virginia 86, Fordham 69
(21) Tennessee 79, Wake Forest 60
(23) Seton Hall 74, Manhattan 62
