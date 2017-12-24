Today is Sunday December 24, 2017
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Hopkins County Man Sentenced for Facebook Threats to Judge

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2017 at 3:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SULPHUR SPRINGS (AP) — A Texas man has been sentenced to five years in prison after a jury found him guilty of sending threatening Facebook messages to a judge. The Sulphur Springs News-Telegram reported that Robert Alan Hawkins was found guilty and sentenced by a visiting judge this week. Hawkins was charged after sending several threatening Facebook messages to District Judge Eddie Northcutt in December 2016 and January 2017 including a picture of ISIS soldiers about to execute hostages and a comment that this was the “next step.” Hawkins had previously sent letters to Northcutt saying the judge and Hopkins County, about 75 miles northeast of Dallas, were corrupt. Hawkins said he sent the messages to force the county to arrest him so he could expose the corruption during his trial.

Hopkins County Man Sentenced for Facebook Threats to Judge

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2017 at 3:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SULPHUR SPRINGS (AP) — A Texas man has been sentenced to five years in prison after a jury found him guilty of sending threatening Facebook messages to a judge. The Sulphur Springs News-Telegram reported that Robert Alan Hawkins was found guilty and sentenced by a visiting judge this week. Hawkins was charged after sending several threatening Facebook messages to District Judge Eddie Northcutt in December 2016 and January 2017 including a picture of ISIS soldiers about to execute hostages and a comment that this was the “next step.” Hawkins had previously sent letters to Northcutt saying the judge and Hopkins County, about 75 miles northeast of Dallas, were corrupt. Hawkins said he sent the messages to force the county to arrest him so he could expose the corruption during his trial.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement