TYLER- A one vehicle accident in Tyler has left one person dead and two injured. It happened shortly after 4:15 Sunday morning on Loop 323 just northeast of Highway 69 North. Dead at the scene was the driver, Gustavo Espinoza, 18, of Tyler. Two passengers were taken to a Tyler hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say he was heading toward highway 69 when he drove off the right shoulder of the road and the vehicle overturned several times. They found evidence of alcohol at the scene of the crash and have requested an autopsy on Espinoza. The accident remains under investigation.