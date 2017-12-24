Today is Sunday December 24, 2017
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Dozens of Buses Other Transit Vehicles Burned in Texas Fire

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2017 at 3:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

VICTORIA (AP) — A fire broke out early Saturday burning more than 30 city transit vehicles in Victoria, Texas, where residents were already struggling for transportation after losing cars in the flooding from Hurricane Harvey this August. The Victoria Advocate reports that firefighters responded about 4:20 a.m. Saturday to an area where dozens of buses were stored. Three to four buses were already fully engulfed in flames at that time. The transit authority officials say they will survey the damage and determine what limited routes it can offer.

Dozens of Buses Other Transit Vehicles Burned in Texas Fire

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2017 at 3:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

VICTORIA (AP) — A fire broke out early Saturday burning more than 30 city transit vehicles in Victoria, Texas, where residents were already struggling for transportation after losing cars in the flooding from Hurricane Harvey this August. The Victoria Advocate reports that firefighters responded about 4:20 a.m. Saturday to an area where dozens of buses were stored. Three to four buses were already fully engulfed in flames at that time. The transit authority officials say they will survey the damage and determine what limited routes it can offer.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement