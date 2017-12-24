TYLER – Here’s a look at work planned in the district during the Weeks of December 25, 2017 and January 1, 2018. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.

This work has been postponed several times due to weather or other issues but Anderson County Road 300 traffic is now scheduled to be detoured starting Tuesday, December 26, for work on the US 175 Phase III project from Poynor to Frankston. The US 175 main lanes will remain open. CR 300 traffic will be detoured for approximately three days to allow construction crews to work on tying the intersection of CR 300 into the newly constructed US 175 westbound lanes. The daytime detour will direct traffic intending to turn north on CR 300 to use CR 303 instead. This detour will not directly impact the travel lanes on US 175. Signage and flaggers will be used to direct traffic being detoured to CR 303. The detour is 1.2 miles long and may increase drivers’ trips by about three minutes. We appreciate your patience and support during this work. The project is located in Anderson County but is grouped with the US 175 projects in the Henderson County section of this release.

You can go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/067-2017.html and see the project update for TxDOT’s Tyler District.