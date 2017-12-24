TYLER – Four persons, including three children, have been injured in a Smith County fire. It happened on County Road 273, just east of Tyler, late Saturday night. The dad and three children ages 1, 3 and 4 were in the home while the mother was at work. Two young boys were treated and released at a Tyler hospital. The dad’s injuries were said to be non-life threatening. A four year old girl is in critical condition at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. The children’s aunt told KETK their the family lost everything, including their home and all their Christmas presents. It appears as if the fire started around a Christmas tree and a space heater in the home’s living room.

According to KETK, donations are being accepted for the family in the following ages/sizes:

12-18 Month Boy

Toddler Boy

Toddler Girl

Large in Men

Large in Women

Donations may be delivered to Uptown Vapor locations at 1841 Troup Hwy (Green Acres Shopping Center) or 4000 S. Broadway, or the IHOP in Lindale.

A GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/fire-victims-medicalhousehold-fund has also been set up to help the family.

For more information on how to help, call Brittnie Bivens at (903) 426-6467.