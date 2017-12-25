Hemera/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- At least six people have been killed after a suicide bomber attack near an office of the Afghan intelligence service in Kabul, Monday. The Islamic State group claimed the attack. The Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate have carried out several past attacks in Kabul, mainly targeting security forces. Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Suicide bomber kills 6 in Afghan capital

Posted/updated on: December 25, 2017 at 5:52 am

