Jerry Jones expresses confidence in head coach Jason Garrett after Dallas Cowboys get eliminated from playoffs

Posted/updated on: December 25, 2017 at 10:31 am

Scott Clarke/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- The Dallas Cowboys were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after losing to the Seattle Seahawks 21-12 on Sunday.



It marks the fifth time in his seven full seasons as head coach that Jason Garrett’s Cowboys will not earn a playoff spot.



Although there has been chatter about Garrett's job security, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones assured reporters that he is not looking for a new head coach.



Jones told the media after the game:



"Just so we're clear about it, I do understand frustration right after you lose a game that has as much meaningfulness as this ballgame, but I get to look at a lot of different things and have been around a lot of head coaches and coordinators. "I feel good about our head coach."



The Cowboys had some momentum heading into the home matchup with running back Ezekiel Elliott returning from suspension and Seattle coming off a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.



The result was a crushing blow for Cowboys fans. Kicker Dan Bailey missed two late field goals and the Seahawks committed numerous penalties on which Dallas failed to capitalize.



Jones was not pleased with the team's mistakes and laid some blame on Garrett and his staff. Jones told reporters:



"We'll be second-guessing some play calls for sure, but that's not really what happened out there today. We played a good team. We let them hang in there way too long, and then as good teams do, they got inspired by some turnovers, and there you go."



Named the NFL's Coach of the Year after the 2016 season, Garrett has compiled a 67-55 record as Dallas' head coach.



He is the second-longest tenured head coach in franchise history according to ESPN. Garrett signed a five-year contract extension after the 2014 season.



For now, Jones suggests there will be no head coaching change. Instead, he believes the Cowboys just have to play better football:



"I'm excited about our future with Dak at quarterback, extremely excited about our future. There's no qualms, no issues if you're talking about anyplace else relative to anything to do with the coaching, within certain boundaries, but specifically at the top. We've just got to get it done better."



