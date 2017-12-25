HOUSTON (AP) — The downtown Houston convention center that sheltered thousands of evacuees after Hurricane Harvey has opened its doors again for a Christmas feast. KHOU reports that thousands of people attended the annual Christmas Eve feast Sunday at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Volunteers handed out plates of turkey, stuffing and yams. Guests could also receive bags of canned food, public health screenings and Christmas presents for children. Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city, and much of the Texas Gulf Coast are still working to recover from the devastating August storm.