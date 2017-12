iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Philadelphia 105, N.Y. Knicks 98 Golden State 99, Cleveland 92 Washington 111, Boston 103 Oklahoma City 112, Houston 107 Minnesota 121, L.A. Lakers 104 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Pittsburgh 34, Houston 6 Philadelphia 19, Oakland 10 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (15) Miami 84, Middle Tennessee 81

Scoreboard Roundup — 12/25/17

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2017 at 12:01 am

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Philadelphia 105, N.Y. Knicks 98

Golden State 99, Cleveland 92

Washington 111, Boston 103

Oklahoma City 112, Houston 107

Minnesota 121, L.A. Lakers 104



NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 34, Houston 6

Philadelphia 19, Oakland 10



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(15) Miami 84, Middle Tennessee 81

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back