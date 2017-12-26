Disney(NEW YORK) — A flurry of new movies couldn’t keep Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi from holding on to the top spot at the box office this weekend, earning an estimated $68 million. Its total domestic gross now stands at an estimated $397.2 million, with its global estimated gross at $777.5 million. Lucasfilm, like ABC, is owned by Disney.

Of the holiday weekend’s new offerings, Jumanji — starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan — was the champ, grabbing the number two spot with an estimated $34 million haul.

Another new release, Pitch Perfect 3 — starring Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp and company — finished in third place, delivering an estimated $20.4 million.

The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Zak Efron and Michelle Williams, had to settle for a distant fourth place, earning an estimated $8.6 million.

Rounding out the top five was the Fox animated feature Ferdinand, pulling in an estimated $7 million.

As for this weekend’s other big releases — Downsizing, led by Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig, finished a disappointing sixth, only managing to scrape up an estimated $4.6 million. Father Figures, starring Owen Wilson and Ed Helms, was way down at number nine with an estimated $3.28 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi, $68 million

2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, $34 million

3. Pitch Perfect 3, $20.4 million

4. The Greatest Showman, $8.6 million

5. Ferdinand, $7 million

6. Coco, $5.2 million

7. Downsizing, $4.96 million

8. Darkest Hour, $3.89 million

9. Father Figures, $3.28 million

10. The Shape of Water, $3 million

