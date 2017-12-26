Today is Tuesday December 26, 2017
“Mad About You” again? Revival of hit sitcom may be in the works

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2017 at 5:03 pm
Michael Tighe/NBC/NBCU Photo BankIf watching Paul Reiser on Stranger Things 2 made you long for the days of his NBC sitcom Mad About You, well, there’s good news.  TV Line reports that the show may be revived, a la Will & Grace.

TV Line cites multiple sources as saying that the show’s production company has been in “informal talks” with Reiser and his co-star, Helen Hunt, about Mad About You returning for a limited series.  An insider tells the website that the episodes would focus on Reiser and Hunt’s characters, Paul and Jamie, dealing with empty-nest syndrome after their 17-year-old daughter Mabel leaves for college.

Earlier this year, Reiser told People magazine that he’d be interested in bringing back Mad About You if “we can find a story to tell and anybody’s interested.”  At that time, he mentioned being open to an empty-nest plotline, noting, “It’s like that moment when you get married. It’s like we’re in a new world that we don’t know the rules of.”

Mad About You, which won Helen Hunt four Emmys, lasted seven seasons, and ended in 1999 with a flash-forward set 22 years in the future, in which Janeane Garafalo played the adult Mabel.  If the series does return — and it may not return on NBC, according to TV Line — that would have to be explained.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

