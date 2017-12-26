Posted/updated on: December 26, 2017 at 6:03 pm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; Samir Hussein/WireImage(NEW YORK) — No year is complete without the ups and downs of celebrities’ personal lives. Here’s a summary of many of 2017’s most notable hookups, breakups and births:

Weddings

The View’s Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech wed on November 21.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian got married in November.

American Idol alum Jordin Sparks secretly wed her boyfriend Dana Isaiah, 25, in mid-July. In August, they found out they were expecting.

Gary Oldman tied the knot with art curator Gisele Schmidt in late August.

Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros and supermodel Kate Upton got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in Novmber.

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger married; the actor announced it on Instagram in November.

Aquaman Jason Momoa and The Cosby Show alum Lisa Bonet tied the knot in early October 2017 in a very intimate celebration.

Heather Deloach — best known for playing the tap-dancing “Bee Girl” in the music video for Blind Melon’s 1992 hit “No Rain” — married financial advisor Matthew Greiner on October 7

Arrow and Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes and Four Seasons artistic director Jeff Leatham wed.

This is Us star Justin Hartley and actress Chrishell Stause married in an intimate ceremony on October 28.

Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese and her longtime boyfriend Christopher Buckner married on Oct. 28, in New Jersey.

Nashville star Clare Bowen married her longtime boyfriend and fellow musician, Brandon Robert Young, on Oct. 21

Whitney Bischoff — the former Bachelor contestant — married her boyfriend, sales manager Ricky Angel, on Oct. 21.

Shay Mooney, one half of country duo Dan + Shay, married former Miss Arkansas Hannah Billingsley on Oct. 20.

Hip-hop star Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir wed on Oct. 17

Country star Kacey Musgraves married fiancé Ruston Kelly on Oct. 14

Actors Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander got married in October in Ibiza.

Tiffany Thornton married her second husband, Josiah Capaci, on Oct. 7

Younger star Dan Amboyer married Eric P. Berger.

Charlotte Church married musician Johnny Powell.

Roy Orbison Jr., the son of country legend Roy Orbison, and Asa Hallgren tied the knot on June 11.

Julia Stiles and Preston Cook married in September.

Idina Menzel and Aaron Lohr married in late September.

Dean Geyer and Jillian Murray married on September 14.

Broad City star Ilana Glazer married her longtime boyfriend David Rooklin in February.

Actress Jessica Chastain married her longtime beau Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in June.

Drake & Josh star Josh Peck married Paige O’Brien in Malibu this June.

Olympic diver Tom Daley and Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black exchanged vows in Devon, England in May.

Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky married longtime beau Kevin Manno in a beachside wedding in March.

Mad Men and Glow star Alison Brie and actor Dave Franco wed in March.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski eloped in March.

Gossip Girl actor Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke — sister to Jemima and Lola — got married in June and had not one, but two weddings.

American Horror Story actor Colton Haynes married Jeff Leatham, celebrity floral designer, in late October. Kris Jenner officiated.

Julianne Hough and NHL star Brooks Laich had an outdoor wedding on Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in July.

This Is Us star Justin Hartley married Chrishell Stause in Malibu this October.

The Apprentice star and Trump White House advisor Omarosa Manigault married John Allen Newman, a pastor, in Washington D.C. in April. She announced in December she was leaving her White House post.

Gotham star Ben McKenzie married his co-star, Deadpool’s Morena Baccarin, at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens this June.

Miranda Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel married in May.

Pippa Middleton married her beau, James Matthews in a very posh ceremony in May.

In May, Samira Wiley — star of Orange is the New Black and The Handmaid’s Tale — married longtime partner Lauren Morell in an intimate California ceremony.

RuPaul, 57, married his partner of 23 years, Georges LeBar, in January.

In July, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, stars of Dancing with the Stars, said “I do” at a ceremony in Long Island.

Lizzy Caplan and Tom Riley, who both star in Ill Behaviour, wed in Italy over Labor Day weekend.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell married in a low-key ceremony in July, after a six-month engagement.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore married Marc Daly in an intimate beach ceremony in St. Lucia this June.

Comedian Russell Brand married fellow Brit Laura Gallacher in August.

Christina Perri and Paul Costabile got married. Perri is expecting their first child.

Country star Kelsea Ballerini married Morgan Evans December 2 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Engagements

England’s Prince Harry and American actress and Suits star Meghan Markle announced their engagement November 27.

Charmed star Holly Marie Combs announced her engagement to boyfriend Mike on September 3.

Whiplash star Miles Teller and Keleigh Perry got engaged while on a safari in South Africa.

Adam Nimoy, television director and son of legendary Star Trek actor Leonard Nimoy, got engaged to Terry Farrell, who starred in the ’90s series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Letoya Luckett, former member of Destiny’s Child, got engaged to Texas businessman Tommicus Walker.

Tiera Skovbye, who plays Polly Cooper on the CW show Riverdale, announced her engagement to boyfriend Jameson Parker on Instagram on August 14.

Olympic figure skater and Dancing with the Stars champ Meryl Davis announced her engagement to Fedor Andreev, a former professional figure skater and son of her longtime coach, Marina Zoueva.

Country singer Ryan Hurd popped the question to award-winning fellow country star Maren Morris on July 3.

Arrow star Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers got engaged.

Bachelor in Paradise star Marcus Grood found new love with business owner Ally Latur.

Songstress Michelle Branch said yes to Patrick Carney, the drummer for the Black Keys

Quentin Tarantino is reportedly engaged to his longtime girlfriend Daniela Pick, an Israeli singer.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who helped the Cubs clinch their first World Series title in 108 years, asked girlfriend Emily Vakos to marry him in June.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Eliza Dushku is engaged to Peter Palandjian.

Revenge stars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are engaged.

Star Wars actress Felicity Jones and British director Charles Guard are engaged.

Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner are engaged.



Celebrity Hookups

James Franco is rumored to be dating American talent publicist Isabel Pakzad.

It was rumored that they have been dating since 2013 but in 2017, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx confirmed their relationship

Kendall Jenner and LA Clippers player Blake Griffin

Brooklyn Beckham and Madison Beer

Mariah Carey and dancer Bryan Tanaka or both

Scarlett Johansson and SNL’s Colin Jost

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly expecting their first child



Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev

Glee star Naya Riviera and comedian David Spade

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirmed their relationship



Lion star and Oscar nominee, Dev Patel and Aussie actress Tilda Cobham-Herve

Britney Spears and model Sam Asghari

Lady Gaga is reportedly dating her talent agent, Christian Carino

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, and then Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber (again)

2017’s Biggest Celebrity Break-Ups

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky broke up in October after one year.

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga announced their split after 10 years together on November 16.

Athlete Lindsey Vonn and her boyfriend Kenan Smith split in November after one year of dating.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd called it quits in October 2017 after 10 months of dating.

Terrence Jenkins and Jasmine Sanders went their separate ways in October 2017 after almost a year of dating.

Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert filed for divorce on October 24, just one month shy of their ninth anniversary.

Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth have split.

Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta parted ways due to their busy schedules.

Christina El Moussa and Doug Spedding split in October.

Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs ended their engagement in October.

Phoebe Tonkin and Paul Wesley split after four years of on-and-off dating.

The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart and Haley Rowe split in October.

Harvey Weinstein and wife Georgina Chapman split amid his sexual harassment scandal.

Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan filed for divorce in September after 10 months of marriage.

Gina Torres and Laurence Fishburne have called it quits after 14 years of marriage.

Billy Bush and Sydney Davis released a joint statement on September 19, 2017 announcing their split after nearly two decades together.

Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson called it quits after nearly 10 years together.

Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced on September 14 that they were splitting after eight years of marriage.

Carrie Ann Inaba and Robb Derringer ended their engagement. The pair got engaged in December 2016 and were in the middle of planning their wedding when they pulled the plug.

Evan Rachel Wood and Zach Villa called off their engagement in August.

Blake Griffin and Brynn Cameron split in July 2017.

Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes split.

Heather Graham and her boyfriend of nearly a year, Tommy Alastra, split in July 2017.

Alex Kinsey and Sierra Deaton called it quits in 2016, but didn’t break the news to fans until Friday, September 1, of this year.

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi got engaged on the season 21 finale of The Bachelor, but announced their split on Friday, August 25.

Married at First Sight’s Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek split after one year of marriage.

Savannah Chrisley and Luke Kennard split on August 19.

Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend of over two years, Dominic Sherwood, reportedly split in August.

Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher broke up on Friday, August 11, which would have been their four year anniversary.

Evelyn Lozada and Carl Crawford called off their engagement in early August.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced on August 6 that they were splitting after eight years of marriage.

Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino agreed to divorce.

Aaron Carter and Madison Parker split came just hours after the singer posted an emotional note about his sexual orientation.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk ended their relationship of one year in August 2017.

Dixie Chick Natalie Maines and Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD actor Adrian Pasdar filed for divorce on June 30, after 17 years of marriage.

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn called it quits in April after three years of dating.

DWTS pro Artem Chigvintsev and Torrey DeVitto broke up in May after more than a year of dating.

Tom Wilson and Lillian Vilchez pulled the plug on their 14-month marriage in June.

Romain Dauriac and Scarlett Johansson split in January after two years of marriage.

Michael Snoddy and Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson ended their relationship in February.

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj broke it off after dating for nearly two years.

Demacio Castellon and Nelly Furtado secretly split after eight years of marriage.

Minka Kelly and Josh Radnor called it quits on their short-lived romance.

Former teacher Mary Kay Letourneau and her former student Vili Fualaau separated in May after 12 years of marriage.

Leven Rambin and Jim Parrack split in March after less than two years of marriage.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal split in May after more than a year together.

Lea DeLaria and Chelsea Fairless called off their engagement.

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse split.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split in February after more than a year of dating.

Jodie Sweetin and Justin Hodak announced in March that they had called off their engagement.

Wissam Al Mana and Janet Jackson split in April, just three months after they welcomed their first child together, son Eissa.

Jane Fonda and Richard Perry separated after eight years together.

Jaden Smith and Sarah Snyder broke up in early 2017.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma split in March after several months of dating.

Andrew Ferguson and Elle King divorced after secretly getting married in February 2016.

Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos and Demi Lovato split in May.

David Schwimmer and Zoe Buckman separated after six years of marriage.

Doug Hutchison and Courtney Stodden separated for the second time.

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans split after less than a year of dating.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor announced in May that they were calling it quits on their 17-year marriage.

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell ended their engagement.

Ashley Olsen and Richard Sachs called it quits after five months of dating.

Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch split in May after more than a year of dating.

DWTS pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose ended their nearly five-month romance in April.

Anne Wojcicki and Alex Rodriguez broke up in February after nearly a year of dating.

Tyga and Kylie Jenner split in April.

Celebrity Births

Beyonce and husband JAY-Z welcomed twins Sir and Rumi.

Andy Murray and wife Kim Sears have welcomed the couple’s second child, a baby girl.

Billy Joel welcomed his third child, Remy Anne, with wife Alexis Roderick, on October 22.

Jaime Pressly gave birth to twins with her longtime boyfriend, Hamzi Hijazi, in October.

Justin and Emily Baldoni welcomed their second child together, baby boy Maxwell Roland-Samuel, on October 18.

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Lazlo Biggs, on October 2.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff welcomed their first child, baby girl Ember Jean, on September 10.

DWTS pro Anna Trebunskaya and Nevin Millan gave birth to her second child on Saturday, September 2.

Jessica Hall and Kyle Carlson welcomed their second child on Sunday, September 3.

Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in West Palm, Florida, on Friday, September 1.

Tony Romo announced on Wednesday, August 23, that he and his wife, Candice Crawford Romo, welcomed their third son, Jones Mccoy.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis had a baby girl, Bella Raine, on Thursday, August 17.

Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper welcomed a baby girl on Thursday, August 17.

Whitney Port and Tim Rosenman had their in July 2017.

Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom welcomed a baby girl.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied had their second child in February 2017.

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh welcomed triplets in January 2017.

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed their first child, son Shai, in January 2017.

Molly Sims and Scott Stuber welcomed their third child, son Grey, in January 2017.

Amber Tamblyn and David Cross announced the arrival of their daughter in February 2017.

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney welcomed their second child, a baby boy named William, in April 2017. Shortly after he was born, Kimmel revealed during an emotional monologue that William underwent open heart surgery. “It was the longest three hours of my life,” Kimmel said of the surgery.

David and Christina Arquette welcomed their second child in March 2017.

Armie Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, welcomed their second child in January 2017.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk welcomed their first child, daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, in March 2017.

Lake Bell and her husband, Scott Campbell, announced the arrival of their second child in June 2017.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott welcomed their fifth child together, son Beau, in March 2017.

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross welcomed their first child together in January 2017.

One Direction star Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole welcomed their first child together, Bear, in March 2017.

Zooey Deschanel and her husband, Jacob Pechenik, welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Charlie, in May 2017.

Gal Gadot and her husband, Yaron Versano, welcomed their second child, a daughter named Maya, in March 2017.

Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in March 2017.

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sienna, in April 2017.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter welcomed their second child in March 2017.

Jesse Eisenberg and Anna Strout welcomed a baby boy in April 2017.

Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana welcomed her first child, son Eissa, in January 2017.

Bobby Moynihan and Brynn O’Malley confirmed that O’Malley gave birth to their first child during a press appearance on August 1.

Mark Steines and Julie Freyermuth welcomed their first child together, daughter Parker Rose, in July.

Ray J and Princess Love are expecting their first child together.

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting their second child, and he told Ellen DeGeneres it’s a girl.

Jordin Sparks and husband Dana Isaiah are expecting a boy.

