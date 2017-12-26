Scott Clarke/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — ESPN reports the New England Patriots have signed James Harrison, formerly Pittsburgh Steelers, to a one-year-deal.

The 39-year-old linebacker visited the team Tuesday after clearing waivers on Monday. He was released by the Steelers on Dec. 23.

ESPN adds that the Patriots released linebacker Trevor Reilly to make room on the roster for Harrison.

Harrison is the Steelers’ all-time sacks leader, having played all but one season with the franchise since entering the NFL in 2004.

Pittsburgh and New England are playing for home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs in Week 17. Should both teams reach the conference championship game in January, Harrison could face his former team in Pittsburgh.

