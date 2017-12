SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Bexar County District Attorney has agreed to lend some manpower to the sheriff’s office investigation into the deputy-involved shooting of a 6-year-old boy. Kameron Prescott was killed last week when Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies opened fire on a woman at a San Antonio-area mobile home park following a nearly two-hour manhunt. The woman, 30-year-old Amanda Jones, was also fatally shot in the December 21 incident.