Allen Kee/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Speaking during an interview with 98.7 ESPN New York, New York Giants safety Landon Collins called out teammate Eli Apple, saying he is a “cancer.”

Collins told ESPN’s Bob Wischusen “There’s only just one corner that… needs to grow, and we all know who that is,” while praising fellow cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

Apple, who was selected in the first-round of the 2016 NFL Draft, has seen inconsistent playing time throughout his second NFL season. Last week in a loss against the Arizona Cardinals, he was active for the game, but did not play a defensive snap.

Collins has told the media at points this season that he and Apple have had conversations about handling struggles in a professional manner. Apple has denied having such conversations, which may have irked Collins.

Apple’s future with the team is murky. He also drew the ire of members of the Giants after he tweeted on the sideline in the middle of the team’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 10.

Collins was selected to his second straight Pro Bowl, but will miss the Giants’ final regular season game against the Washington Redskins after fracturing his forearm on Sunday.

