Posted/updated on: December 26, 2017 at 7:33 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Police are investigating the deaths of four people found in a basement apartment in Troy, New York, early Tuesday afternoon.



Troy Police Capt. Dan DeWolf told local ABC affiliate WTEN the deaths appear to be suspicious and are being investigated as homicides.



"Unfortunately it's horrible, terrible, sad, sad especially at this time of year that there's four deceased folks in there and we're going to do everything we can to look into this and get to the bottom of what happened here," DeWolf said.



Police have not released any additional details, but the investigation is ongoing.



