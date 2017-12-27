Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- The relentless cold and snow gripping the Great Lakes and Northeast will not be going away anytime soon, and new snowfall could bring snow totals to 6 feet in some areas. The new snow will be near the Great Lakes. Heavy lake-effect snow is produced by cold arctic air moving over relatively mild water temperatures in the Great Lakes. Michigan may get another foot of snow, and western Pennsylvania and New York may get another 4 to 8 inches of snow. The upstate New York town of Redfield has already seen 57 inches of snow in the past two days. And residents of Erie, Pennsylvania, where more than 60 inches of snow fell in the last couple days, can also expect to see more lake-effect snow on Wednesday morning. Snow warnings and advisories are not only in New York and Michigan. A weak storm system will move through the Southern states, bringing mixed precipitation to the Carolinas and some snow to the Mid-Atlantic Wednesday morning. The bitter cold is also impacting much of the country. Nineteen states are under wind chill warnings and advisories. The wind chill Wednesday morning was below zero in Boston and minus-30 degrees in northern Minnesota. Over the next several days, the continental United States will continue to receive bouts of arctic air. Wind chills are forecast to be below zero in New York City, well below zero in Boston and in the single digits in Washington, D.C. New England will see wind chills 20 to 30 degrees below zero. Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

More lake-effect snow, colder temperatures on the way for Northeast

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2017 at 9:16 am

Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- The relentless cold and snow gripping the Great Lakes and Northeast will not be going away anytime soon, and new snowfall could bring snow totals to 6 feet in some areas.



The new snow will be near the Great Lakes. Heavy lake-effect snow is produced by cold arctic air moving over relatively mild water temperatures in the Great Lakes.



Michigan may get another foot of snow, and western Pennsylvania and New York may get another 4 to 8 inches of snow.



The upstate New York town of Redfield has already seen 57 inches of snow in the past two days.



And residents of Erie, Pennsylvania, where more than 60 inches of snow fell in the last couple days, can also expect to see more lake-effect snow on Wednesday morning.



Snow warnings and advisories are not only in New York and Michigan. A weak storm system will move through the Southern states, bringing mixed precipitation to the Carolinas and some snow to the Mid-Atlantic Wednesday morning.



The bitter cold is also impacting much of the country. Nineteen states are under wind chill warnings and advisories.



The wind chill Wednesday morning was below zero in Boston and minus-30 degrees in northern Minnesota.



Over the next several days, the continental United States will continue to receive bouts of arctic air.



Wind chills are forecast to be below zero in New York City, well below zero in Boston and in the single digits in Washington, D.C. New England will see wind chills 20 to 30 degrees below zero.



