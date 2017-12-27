KETV(OMAHA, Neb.) -- Omaha police said they are searching for a previously convicted killer as a person of interest after three people were found shot to death in the city Tuesday evening. John Dalton, 46, is being named as a person of interest in the triple homicide, according to police. He is related to at least some of the victims of the shooting, Omaha ABC affiliate KETV reported. The Omaha World-Herald reported that Dalton is the owner of the home as well. Police responded to a report of three people shot in a home in North Omaha just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. All three people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Names of the victims had not yet been released, pending notification of family members, according to police. The World-Herald reported that Dalton previously served 11 years in prison for shooting his wife in the head and killing her in 1998. He was released from prison in 2010. Police believe Dalton would be driving either a red 2007 Chevy Tahoe or black 2015 GMC Terrain, and warned he should be considered "armed and dangerous." Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Convicted killer sought as person of interest in Nebraska triple homicide

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2017 at 5:24 am

KETV(OMAHA, Neb.) -- Omaha police said they are searching for a previously convicted killer as a person of interest after three people were found shot to death in the city Tuesday evening.



John Dalton, 46, is being named as a person of interest in the triple homicide, according to police. He is related to at least some of the victims of the shooting, Omaha ABC affiliate KETV reported. The Omaha World-Herald reported that Dalton is the owner of the home as well.



Police responded to a report of three people shot in a home in North Omaha just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. All three people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.



Names of the victims had not yet been released, pending notification of family members, according to police.



The World-Herald reported that Dalton previously served 11 years in prison for shooting his wife in the head and killing her in 1998. He was released from prison in 2010.



Police believe Dalton would be driving either a red 2007 Chevy Tahoe or black 2015 GMC Terrain, and warned he should be considered "armed and dangerous."



