iStock/Thinkstock(MICHIGAN CITY, Ind.) -- A plane slid off the runway and crashed through a fence at an Indiana airport Wednesday morning, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said. The incident at the Michigan City Municipal Airport in Michigan City, about 65 miles from Chicago, comes amid brutal temperatures and heavy lake-effect snow near the Great Lakes. No one was injured in the incident, officials said. This story is developing. Please check back for more updates. Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Plane slides off runway at Indiana airport

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2017 at 8:37 am

