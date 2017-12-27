Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in “Grace and Frankie”; Melissa Moseley/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Legendary actress Jane Fonda turned 80 last week, and she’s choosing to celebrate her health and strength.

“I never pictured 30,” the Grace and Frankie star told People in the new issue. “I assumed I wouldn’t live very long and that I would die lonely and an addict of some sort. I didn’t think if I did live this long, that I would be vibrant and healthy and still working; I’m grateful.”

The actress echoed the sentiment in her Thanksgiving blog post: “I’m celebrating my 80th soon and marvel at how terrific and energetic I feel.”

Fonda overcame a lot to get to this point. The two-time Oscar winner lost her mother to suicide when she was just 12 years old and then battled an eating disorder for decades. She calls her childhood a “fraught adolescence.”

“I’m thankful that I’ve gotten better over the 80 years,” she told the magazine. “I’m less judgmental. I’m forgiving. It wasn’t always true. I’ve really worked hard to get better as a human being.”

Fonda has been nominated for an Emmy and a Screen Actors Guild Award this year for her role alongside Lily Tomlin in Grace and Frankie, the Netflix comedy focused on the misadventures of aging.

