KILGORE – Kilgore police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man named in a couple of warrants. He is Brandon Sheppard, 34. He was in a car stopped for a traffic violation on Newton Street late Tuesday night. The officer saw the passenger, a man wearing a grey jacket and jeans, run from the vehicle. Sheppard is named in two warrants in Gregg County, one for assault family violence parole violation and one for aggravated assault causes serious bodily Injury. If you know where he can be found you are asked to contact the Kilgore Police Department.