TYLER – The Salvation Army began this season with a goal of $375,000 for their 2017 Red Kettle Campaign. The 37 locations around Smith County raised $385,408.42. Two gold coins were even found in one of the kettles Christmas Eve night.The money raised during this time is put into programs run by The Salvation Army 365 days a year including their community dinner, after school program, Reconnect, which is a drug and alcohol recovery program, as well as running their shelter.