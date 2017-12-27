iStock/Thinkstock(OMAHA, Neb.) — A suspect wanted for a triple homicide in Omaha, Nebraska, was located this afternoon in Jackson, Tennessee, officials said.

The suspect, John W. Dalton Jr., was found “following a coordinated effort between the Nebraska USMS Metro Fugitive Task Force, the Western District USMS of Tennessee and the Tennessee Highway Patrol,” the Omaha Police Department said.

A felony warrant for first-degree murder had been issued for him and police had warned he may be “armed and dangerous.”

The Omaha Police Department earlier named Dalton a person of interest after three shooting victims were discovered inside a home Tuesday night. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police identified the victims as 70-year-old John W. Dalton and 65-year-old Jean Dalton, who were the parents of the suspect, and 18-year-old Leonna Dalton-Phillip, who was the man’s niece.

According to property deeds, John W. Dalton Jr. owns the home where the three victims were discovered.

John W. Dalton Jr. served more than 11 years behind bars for manslaughter and was released on parole in 2010, court records show.

Omaha police said the “Douglas County Attorney’s Office will coordinate extradition efforts with the County Attorney’s Office in Tennessee.”

