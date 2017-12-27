United Artists/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) –Yo, Rocky! Meet your creator.

Sylvester Stallone, who created and played the title character in the Rocky film franchise, apparently bought a backup statue of Rocky that was supposed to be used in Rocky III. According to TMZ, the price was just over $403,000.



In an Instagram post, Sylvester is seen standing in front of the towering statue with his friend Arnold Schwarzenegger. The statue stands at 9 feet tall and weighs 1,800 pounds.

TMZ reports that artist A. Thomas Schomberg created two statues for the third film in the Oscar-winning franchise. The first was used in Rocky III and is now on display in Philadelphia; the second was on display in the San Diego Hall of Champions. When that closed down, the latter statue went up for auction, which is when Stallone purchased it via a middleman.

Perhaps the statue will make an appearance in the second Creed movie, set to hit theaters Nov. 21, 2018.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.