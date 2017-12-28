SMITH COUNTY — A three vehicle wreck in Tyler last night leaves an 11-month-old dead and several others injured. It happened just after 5:30 on Hwy 64 West, two miles outside of the Tyler city limits. According to the DPS report, a Jeep Liberty, driven by Jason Howland, 36, Tyler, was traveling west when he drifted into the neighboring lane and struck a Mazda. Howland over-corrected, swerving into oncoming traffic and was struck by a truck. Howland was not injured in the crash, nor was his 36 year-old passenger, Frederick Fitzgerald, of Dallas. Another passenger, identified as 11-month-old Jaylyn Howland, was transported to ETMC-Tyler where she was later pronounced dead.

Two five year olds and a four year old passenger were transported to ETMC-Tyler in stable condition. The driver of the Mazda, Timoteo Villedas-Rosales, 49, of Tyler, was not injured in the crash. The truck’s driver, Douglas Harris, 43, of Tyler, was transported to Christus Mother Francis Hospital in stable condition. Troopers said all occupants of the vehicles involved were wearing restraints.