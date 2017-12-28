ABC News(NEW YORK) -- Bitter cold temperatures are sweeping through the Northeast as New York City braces for its coldest New Year's Eve since the 1960s. More snow is on the way for the Great Lakes from Friday through Saturday, and a winter storm watch is in effect for Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York for Friday into Saturday. Erie, Pennsylvania, has already been hit with 65.1 inches of snow since Christmas Eve. There has been more than 62.2 inches of snow in Redfield, New York, since Christmas. Michigan, meanwhile, is expecting up to 11 inches of additional snow. Thursday morning brought bitter cold temperatures to the Northeast. With wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, skin can freeze in a matter of 10 to 30 minutes if exposed. Wind chills on Thursday morning fell to minus-1 degree in New York City, minus-13 degrees in Boston and minus-35 degrees in Saranac Lake, New York. Most of the eastern U.S. will be under the grip of an arctic blast through New Year’s Day. Revelers looking ahead to New Year's Eve could be in store for the coldest ball drop since 1962 in Times Square. ABC News is forecasting a temperature of around 12 degrees with a wind chill of minus-4 when the calendar turns to 2018. Wind chills during the night from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 may reach minus-12 degrees in Boston, minus-7 degrees in Chicago and minus-31 degrees in Minneapolis. Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

