ABC News(NEW YORK) — The lake-effect snow machine is taking a break Thursday as winds are lighter and have changed direction. But there is more snow on the way for the Great Lakes from Friday through Saturday as a new portion of arctic air is expected to sweep through the lower 48 states.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York for Friday into Saturday due to more lake-effect snow. Erie, which has been hit with 65.1 inches of snow since Christmas Eve, and the rest of western Pennsylvania and New York could see 16 more inches of snow, while Michigan is expecting up to 11 inches.

In addition, there will be a small disturbance moving through the Midwest and the Northeast Thursday into Saturday, sparking a few snow showers and some light snow from Minneapolis to Chicago and into New York City. These areas could see anywhere from a dusting to 3 inches of snow.

It is very cold Thursday morning, with a wind chill warning issued for the Northeast. With wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, your skin can freeze in a matter of 10 to 30 minutes if exposed.

Wind chills on Thursday morning are in the single digits from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia and below zero in New York City and all of New England.

Revelers looking ahead to New Year’s Eve could be in store for the coldest ball drop since 1962 in Times Square, when the temperature was 11 degrees. ABC News is forecasting a temperature of around 12 degrees with a wind chill of minus-4 when the calendar turns to 2018.

Most of the eastern part of the U.S. will be under the grip of an arctic blast through New Year’s Day as a new portion of arctic air moves into the lower 48. Wind chills during the night from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 will be in the teens as far south as Dallas.

