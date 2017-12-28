Today is Thursday December 28, 2017
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Disney tops domestic box office for the second straight year

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2017 at 8:03 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Disney(NEW YORK) — Disney has claimed top box office honors in the U.S. for the second year in a row, according to Variety. The studio has collected $2.27 billion in 2017, with Beauty and the Beast leading the charge.

The live-action remake of the 1991 animated classic, released back in March, remains the top-grossing film in the U.S. with $504 million. Disney’s year-end numbers will also get a boost from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which reportedly has already grossed upwards of $400 million in the U.S.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Thor: Ragnarok earned $389.8 million and $309.1 million, respectively. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales ranked fourth with $172.6 million, followed by Coco with $167.3 million, and Cars 3 with $152.9 million. 

Warner Brothers finished in second place — despite beating Disney to the $2 billion mark, and logging its best performance since 2009. The studio can thank Wonder Woman‘s $412 million haul and It with $327 million. Justice League collected $223.6 million as of Tuesday. Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk grabbed $188 million domestically and The LEGO Batman Movie delivered $175.8 million.

Universal, buoyed by Despicable Me 3 — its highest grosser with $264 million — came in third, with $1.49 billion stateside. The studio also benefitted from The Fate of the Furious‘ $225.7 million, Jordon Peele’s surprise hit Get Out with $175 million and Split with $138 million. The R-rated comedy Girls Trip also turned in a better-than-expected performance with $115 million.

Rounding out the top five were Fox, in fourth place with $1.37 billion, and Sony taking fifth place with a total of $948 million.

ABC and Marvel are owned by Disney.

Variety compiled its numbers based on the box office tracker comScore.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Disney tops domestic box office for the second straight year

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2017 at 8:03 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Disney(NEW YORK) — Disney has claimed top box office honors in the U.S. for the second year in a row, according to Variety. The studio has collected $2.27 billion in 2017, with Beauty and the Beast leading the charge.

The live-action remake of the 1991 animated classic, released back in March, remains the top-grossing film in the U.S. with $504 million. Disney’s year-end numbers will also get a boost from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which reportedly has already grossed upwards of $400 million in the U.S.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Thor: Ragnarok earned $389.8 million and $309.1 million, respectively. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales ranked fourth with $172.6 million, followed by Coco with $167.3 million, and Cars 3 with $152.9 million. 

Warner Brothers finished in second place — despite beating Disney to the $2 billion mark, and logging its best performance since 2009. The studio can thank Wonder Woman‘s $412 million haul and It with $327 million. Justice League collected $223.6 million as of Tuesday. Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk grabbed $188 million domestically and The LEGO Batman Movie delivered $175.8 million.

Universal, buoyed by Despicable Me 3 — its highest grosser with $264 million — came in third, with $1.49 billion stateside. The studio also benefitted from The Fate of the Furious‘ $225.7 million, Jordon Peele’s surprise hit Get Out with $175 million and Split with $138 million. The R-rated comedy Girls Trip also turned in a better-than-expected performance with $115 million.

Rounding out the top five were Fox, in fourth place with $1.37 billion, and Sony taking fifth place with a total of $948 million.

ABC and Marvel are owned by Disney.

Variety compiled its numbers based on the box office tracker comScore.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement