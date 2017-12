Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) -- Republican Roy Moore filed a lawsuit late Wednesday to delay certification of the Alabama special election results until a "thorough" investigation of "potential election fraud" is conducted. The court filing shared on Moore's campaign Facebook page alleges that “election integrity experts” reached the "same independent conclusion" -- that, "with a reasonable degree of statistical and mathematical certainty," election fraud occurred. The election complaint comes just hours before a state canvassing board meets to officially declare Democrat Doug Jones as the winner of the Dec. 12 special election. "This is not a Republican or Democrat issue, as election integrity should matter to everyone," Moore wrote, calling on Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill to delay certification. Merrill previously told reporters that he has no intention of delaying the board meeting. Despite complaints of voter fraud and irregularities, Merrill said he has not found evidence of either, but will investigate any complaints Moore submits. Jones defeated Moore by a 49.9-48.4 margin, a difference of less than 21,000 votes. It's the first time a Democrat has a won a Senate seat in Alabama in 25 years. Moore, a former Democratic U.S. attorney, will be sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 3. Moore has not yet conceded the race to Jones. Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Republican Roy Moore sues to block Alabama Senate election result

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2017 at 8:07 am

