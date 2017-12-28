Today is Thursday December 28, 2017
40,000 pounds of avocados spill onto Texas highway after 18-wheeler crashes, burns

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2017 at 5:18 pm
iStock/Thinkstock(DALLAS) — There’s no use crying over spilled guacamole.

About 40,000 pounds of avocados spilled onto a Texas highway Thursday after a big rig carrying them crashed and caught fire.

News helicopters from ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA captured images of firefighters hosing down the 18-wheel truck, which was full of crates of avocados.

The accident happened on a southbound lane on Interstate 35E near the city of Forreston and caused a traffic backup in the area, according to WFAA.

The Texas Department of Safety has not released the condition of the driver.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

