George Gojkovich/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The New York Giants hired Dave Gettleman as their new general manager.

The Giants fired general manager Jerry Reese on Dec. 4 and hired Kevin Abrams as interim general manager.

Gettleman, 66, spent four seasons as the Carolina Panthers general manager after 15 years with the Giants. He served primarily as their director of pro personnel before joining the Panthers.

Gettleman began his career in 1986 with the Buffalo Bills. He has also worked for the Broncos, and he has been a part of seven Super Bowl teams, including three winners.

The Giants (2-13) plan to introduce Gettleman during a news conference on Friday.

