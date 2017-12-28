Andy King/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Major League Baseball is investigating allegations by a woman who worked as a photographer at Minnesota Twins events who said third baseman Miguel Sano sexually assaulted her in 2015.

Photographer Betsy Bissen said in a tweet that Sano grabbed her wrist and tried to pull her inside a bathroom at a store in a mall and that Sano tried to kiss her several times.

“Every time he did, I said no and kept pulling back,” Bissen said in her Twitter post. “… I was in a squatted position with my wrist throbbing. I screamed, no one came to help me. He finally gave up after a solid ten mins of fighting to pull me thru that door.

“… Every time I have to hear how great people think Miguel Sano is, I’m reminded of how awful he actually is and how he hurt me.”

The third baseman issued a statement Thursday denying the allegations.

“I unequivocally deny the allegation made against me today — it never happened,” Sano said in the statement. “I have the utmost respect for women, especially those working in professional sports, and I deeply sympathize with anyone who has experienced sexual harassment. There is no place for it in our society.”

We are aware of the allegations and are now in the process of looking into it,” MLB spokesman Mike Teevan said in a statement.

