FORRESTON (AP) — About 40,000 pounds of avocados spilled across a major interstate in Central Texas when the big rig hauling them crashed and caught fire. WFAA-TV reports that the spill in Forreston Thursday snarled traffic and diverted drivers, closing Interstate 35E for three hours. The 18-wheeler went up in flames. The Texas Department of Public Safety has not released the cause of the incident or the condition of the driver.