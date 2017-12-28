iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — At least 15 people have been seriously injured in a massive apartment fire in New York City.

The 4-alarm fire occurred in the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx Thursday evening, according to the FDNY.

More than 160 firefighters are braving frigid temperatures to battle the blaze, the FDNY announced on Twitter.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the building at 2363 Prospect Ave. just before 7 p.m., ABC New York station WABC reported. All 15 victims who were reported injured are in either serious or critical condition and were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and Saint Barnabas Medical Center, according to WABC.

The fire is not yet under control, WABC reported.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

