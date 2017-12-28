iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Six people have died in a massive apartment fire in New York City, according to officials.

Earlier, the FDNY announced that at least 15 people had been seriously injured, but the office of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed the fatalities shortly after. It is unclear how many people were injured in the blaze.

The 4-alarm fire occurred in the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx Thursday evening, according to the FDNY.

More than 160 firefighters are braving frigid temperatures to battle the flames, the FDNY announced on Twitter.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the building at 2363 Prospect Ave. just before 7 p.m., ABC New York station WABC reported. The victims who were reported injured were in either serious or critical condition and were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and Saint Barnabas Medical Center, according to WABC.

The fire is not yet under control, WABC reported.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

