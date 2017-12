SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office have arrested an Arp man in connection with a child sex crime. According to KETK, a Smith County booking report indicated Danny Heldenbrand, 42, was arrested and charged with one count of indecency with a child sexual contact. He was arrested on a warrant issued by the 7th District Court. Heldenbrand is currently in the Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.