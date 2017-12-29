Today is Friday December 29, 2017
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Texas Woman Accused in Fatal Shooting of 7-year-old Child

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2017 at 9:54 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MCKINNEY (AP) – A North Texas woman is facing a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old child. Police say Brooke Craig was arrested early Friday in a dead-end street in Frisco, a Dallas suburb, after leading police on a car chase. Police say they were summoned to a home in Greenville Thursday afternoon on a call about a disturbance. At the same time, they were told a 7-year-old gunshot victim had been taken to Greenville’s Hunt Regional Medical Center. The child died soon after. Craig has been named in a capital murder warrant related to that shooting. Police have not released the name or gender of the child killed, not the relationship between Craig and the child.

Texas Woman Accused in Fatal Shooting of 7-year-old Child

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2017 at 9:54 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MCKINNEY (AP) – A North Texas woman is facing a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old child. Police say Brooke Craig was arrested early Friday in a dead-end street in Frisco, a Dallas suburb, after leading police on a car chase. Police say they were summoned to a home in Greenville Thursday afternoon on a call about a disturbance. At the same time, they were told a 7-year-old gunshot victim had been taken to Greenville’s Hunt Regional Medical Center. The child died soon after. Craig has been named in a capital murder warrant related to that shooting. Police have not released the name or gender of the child killed, not the relationship between Craig and the child.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement