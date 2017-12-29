Today is Friday December 29, 2017
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Boy, 13, Killed, 2 Others Wounded in Houston Shooting

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2017 at 9:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – A 13-year-old has been killed and two other teenagers have been wounded in a shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex. Police say they’re not sure if the victims lived at the apartments but believe the three were ambushed Thursday night as they were in a common area at the complex. Officers have recovered at least 50 shell casings from the area. Police say they’re looking into whether the gunfire is gang related. The 13-year-old died at a hospital. A 14-year-old and a 17-year-old are being treated for their wounds. Police say they are expected to recover. Names of the victims haven’t been released.

Boy, 13, Killed, 2 Others Wounded in Houston Shooting

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2017 at 9:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – A 13-year-old has been killed and two other teenagers have been wounded in a shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex. Police say they’re not sure if the victims lived at the apartments but believe the three were ambushed Thursday night as they were in a common area at the complex. Officers have recovered at least 50 shell casings from the area. Police say they’re looking into whether the gunfire is gang related. The 13-year-old died at a hospital. A 14-year-old and a 17-year-old are being treated for their wounds. Police say they are expected to recover. Names of the victims haven’t been released.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement