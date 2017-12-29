Marvel Studios/ Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — As 2017 comes to a close, moviegoers are already looking forward to next year’s movie releases — especially superhero flicks. According to a Fandango poll, fans are most excited to see Avengers: Infinity War, while Marvel’s Black Panther is the second most-anticipated release.

In fact, nine of the top 10 movies are either superhero, sci-fi or fantasy films, including the Deadpool sequel; Solo: a Star Wars Story; Incredibles 2; A Wrinkle in Time; the Fantastic Beasts sequel and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Where there’s little diversity in genres, fans are excited for films with diverse casts. Black Panther features an all-black cast, including Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o. Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle In Time has a diverse cast that includes Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Pena and newcomer Storm Reid.

Maenwhile, Ocean’s 8, which is the only non-sci-fi, superhero or fantasy movie on the list, has an all-female cast, including Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway and Cate Blanchett.

The poll also names Scarlett Johnasson as Fan Favorite Actress and Chris Pratt as Fan Favorite Actor.

Check out the full list of 2018’s most anticipated movies and their release dates below:

Most anticipated movies:

1. Avengers: Infinity War (May 4)

2. Black Panther (Feb. 16)

3. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (June 22)

4. Untitled Deadpool sequel (June 1)

5. Solo: A Star Wars Story (May 25)

6. Incredibles 2 (June 15)

7. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Nov. 16)

8. A Wrinkle in Time (March 9)

9. X-Men: Dark Phoenix (Nov. 2)

10. Ocean’s 8 (June 8)

