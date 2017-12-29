Universal Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — The latest picks for award season come courtesy of the Online Film Critics Society, who just announced their 2017 award winners. Jordan Peele’s sleeper hit Get Out was named Best Picture, while Christopher Nolan earned Best Director for his World War II film, Dunkirk.

The organization has awarded Gary Oldman the Best Actor honor for his much-buzzed-about portrayal of Prime Minister Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour. Sally Hawkins was named Best Actress for her role in The Shape of Water.

Timothée Chalamet was honored as the Breakout Star of the Year for his work in the LGBT coming-of-age film Call me By Your Name and his smaller role in Lady Bird.

Diversity was the watchword this year. “The race this year was tight, and for good reason,” the Online Film Critics said in making the announcement. “There were so many films made by minorities about minorities. They presented important stories, perspectives, and much needed social commentary.”

The awards come less than a month before the Motion Picture Academy announces its list of Oscar nominees Jan. 23.

Check out the full list of winners:

Best Picture — Get Out

Best Actor — Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Actress — Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Best Director — Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Original Screenplay — Jordan Peele, Get Out

Adapted Screenplay — James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name

Best Documentary — Faces Places

Best Foreign Language Film — BPM (Beats Per Minute)

Best Supporting Actor — Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress — Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Best Animated Feature — Coco

Best Editing — Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Best Cinematography — Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Best Ensemble — Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Breakout Star of the Year — Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

