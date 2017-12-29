PALESTINE – Three persons have been arrested and a 4th is being sought in connection with a Palestine burglary. Arrested were Tomas Rosa, 30, Josephine Gonzales, 34 and Jennifer Turner, 46. All three are from Palestine. The three were booked into the Anderson County Jail on the charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. Still being sought is Armando Ortega, 26, of Palestine.(pictured) Ortega has an active arrest warrant in connection with the burglary as well as numerous warrants from other agencies.

Taken from a business on West Reagan Street on December 21st was a large quantity of air conditioning parts, multiple tools and a 16-foot trailer. After two persons tried to sell scrap metal from air conditioning units to a scrap metal business, detectives executed a search warrant at a residence on County Road 4285. During the execution of the warrant, they recovered several pieces of property stolen during the burglary. The suspects were arrested on December 28th.