FORT WORTH (AP) — A Fort Worth man has been convicted on a felony drug charge stemming from an illegal gambling room that Aryan Brotherhood gang members used to traffic meth. Federal prosecutors on Friday announced that 41-year-old Jeremy Lee Crabtree had been found guilty earlier this month of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth. He faces at least 10 years in prison and a $10 million fine at his sentencing in April. Prosecutors say Crabtree, though not a member, ran the game room in 2014 and 2015 and allowed gang members to distribute meth and “discipline other members for gang-related violations.” The Aryan Brotherhood was formed in California prisons in the 1960s.